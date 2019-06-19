Bridge over railroad tracks closed due to unsafe conditions

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge on a Craighead County road is closed indefinitely due to the unsafe condition of the bridge.
A news release from County Judge Marvin Day’s office said the Arkansas Department of Transportation notified his office, saying the bridge over the railroad track on CR 108 is unsafe.
They also said the bridge should be close to protect the safety of travelers.
The Craighead County Highway Department blocked off the bridge Wednesday, and it will remain closed until it is safe for travel.
The release stated the county had asked ArDOT to design and build a new bridge over the railroad tracks.
The project is in the development phase.
Detour signs have been posted and drivers are urged to allow for extra travel time.
