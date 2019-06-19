Caruthersville officers respond to assault, 3 women arrested

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Caruthersville Police Department said three females were arrested on June 19.
They said it happened at 12:11 a.m. after officers responded to a reported assault at the East Haven Apartments.
Police said all three suspects were transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where they are being held on a 24 hour hold.
Assault charges are pending filing formal charges with the Caruthersville Municipal Court.
