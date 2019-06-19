Caruthersville officers respond to assault, 3 women arrested

Caruthersville, MO Public Safety Center (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | June 19, 2019 at 7:44 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 11:38 AM

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Caruthersville Police Department said three females were arrested on June 19.

They said it happened at 12:11 a.m. after officers responded to a reported assault at the East Haven Apartments.

Police said all three suspects were transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where they are being held on a 24 hour hold.

Assault charges are pending filing formal charges with the Caruthersville Municipal Court.

