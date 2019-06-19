Drug and alcohol treatment center opens, teaching five principles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new drug and alcohol treatment center started with humble beginnings and family efforts.
5 Residential held their ribbon cutting Wednesday and they’re ready to serve the people of Jonesboro.
The treatment center offers partial hospitalization and outpatient care for those in need.
It all started out-of-state for CEO of 5 Residential Amy Fazni, but, eventually, she came back to Jonesboro to start making an impact in her home community.
“At 29 years old, I recognized I had a problem,” Fazni said. “I didn’t recognize it, other people told me I had a problem, so they sent me out of state. I went to Arizona and then I went to California for treatment.”
The treatment center is based on five principles:
- To thine own self be true
- Love without conditions
- Non-judgment
- Non-violation
- Presence
Fazni came up with the idea and brought it to 5 Residential.
During her journey, she knew she wanted to bring what she experienced back to her hometown.
“All I wanted to do was come home and offer what was available to me to our community here,” Fazni said.
The 5 Residential is located at 2209 Grant St. Suite A Jonesboro, AR 72401.
You can reach them at 323-608-2280 or 870-333-5300.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.