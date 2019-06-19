Grizzlies reportedly agree to trade Mike Conley to Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis has reportedly agreed to a deal to send Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz.
The deal was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Charania reports the Grizzlies will receive Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and draft picks in exchange for Conley.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the two draft picks will receive are pick 23 in Thursday’s NBA Draft and a future first rounder.
Conley leaves Memphis as the franchise leader in points and assists.
He Tweeted a farewell message to the city of Memphis and said he’s looking forward to getting to work in Utah.
The Grizzlies are now free of Conley’s and Marc Gasol’s contracts and have set a course on a total rebuild with Jaren Jackson, Jr. and presumed draft pick Ja Morant.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.