June 19: Strong storms move into Region 8 today

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning, Region 8. It’s Wednesday, June 19.
Weather Headlines
We will be watching radar closely on Wednesday.
First, a complex of storms will move out of the plains into Arkansas early in the morning.
As the day goes on, the atmosphere will become more unstable and strong storms may start to develop around sunset and push southward.
The main threat from these storms will be high wind, but we can't rule out hail. The tornado threat is low.
Making News
A Mississippi County employee is out of a job this morning after discrepancies were found in banking records.
Pocahontas residents are reeling following the arrest of a woman in the murder of former State Senator Linda Collins.
Repair work along a Craighead County road could cause some troubles for commuters this morning. Adam Jones will be live at the top of the hour with what you need to know.
The case for reparations returns to Capitol Hill today as the House Judiciary subcommittee considers what the country might owe descendents of slaves.
