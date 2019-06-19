Man faces arson, abuse of corpse in connection to man found in burned truck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces charges after a man was found in a burned out truck on Deer Lake Road in May 2018.
According to a probable cause affidavit, after the body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, it was discovered that the victim, Jimmy Doyle, was shot before he was set on fire.
The investigation found that the incident happened in the 2200-block of Barnhill Road on April 29, 2018.
A police line up was shown to a person and without hesitation, picked Stephen Gosney as being present the night Doyle was murdered, the affidavit said.
Gosney was interviewed by Jonesboro police in which he denied any involvement in the incident.
On June 10, 2019, a Jonesboro detective was able to get a person to bring recordings to his office.
The affidavit states that the recording had Gosney describing the location of the murder and where the truck was set on fire.
Gosney then said that Doyle was in the bed of the truck and that he set a jacket on fire, then put it in the cab of the truck and shut the door.
The recording revealed that Gosney said it took three people to get Doyle in the back of the truck.
The affidavit then states that during a video recording, Gosney talks about dragging Doyle’s body to the back of the truck.
On June 19, 2019, a judge found probable cause to charge Gosney with arson and abuse of a corpse.
His bond was set at $100,000.
According to the lead investigator in the case, the investigation is still ongoing and there could be more arrests.
