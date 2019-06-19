Marked Tree’s Brown and Sloan-Hendrix’s Dail sign with Williams Baptist

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 high school basketball stars made their college decisions official on Tuesday afternoon.
Marked Tree’s Tray Brown and Sloan-Hendrix’s Jordan Dail have both signed with Williams Baptist University men’s basketball.
Brown who was a Class 2A All-State selection a season ago led the Indians to the state quarterfinals.
Dail also a Class 2A All-State performer, averaged just over 20 points and five assists last year for the Greyhounds.
