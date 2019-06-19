Mississippi County worker fired after financial discrepancies found

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County employee is off the job after discrepancies were found in banking records.
According to a press release from the Mississippi County, Arkansas Government’s Facebook page, County Judge John Alan Nelson was contacted on Tuesday by the Arkansas Legislative Audit.
The call was “in reference to discrepancies in banking records”.
The post states that Judge Nelson contacted Prosecuting Attorney Curtis Walker, informed him of the incident, and asked that he review the auditor’s findings.
Meanwhile, an unnamed employee has been relieved of employment with the county.
The post adds that any questions should be directed to the prosecuting attorney’s office in Blytheville.
