Scattered Storms Possible

Instead of the usual summer-like pop-up storms we see in June, we have a chance at more organized storms later today. We’ve dropped rain chances a bit as most of the storm activity this evening looks further south than expected. We could still see scattered storms this afternoon and a few more possible late tonight. The biggest threat with storms will be hail and some strong wind gusts near 60 mph. Rain moves out by sunrise Thursday, and then we see mostly dry weather the rest of the day. Temperatures start to trend warmer into the weekend with highs in the 90s. Humidity will cause the feels like temperatures to rise to near or slightly above 100°F.