Secret Service, US Marshals arrest Steele man on federal warrant for making fake cash

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested on a federal warrant in connection to counterfeit money.
According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, on Wednesday, June 19, officers with Steele PD, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, U.S. Secret Service and Missouri Highway Patrol executed an arrest warrant at a home on Ponderosa Street and arrested Kyweistamon Campbell, 42, of Steele.
Steele PD executed a warrant at a home on West Gibson in March 2019 and he was found with counterfeit cash and items to make counterfeit money.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.