Summer camp opens doors, minds for future programmers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A group of students are programming the algorithm’s needed for a successful future.
Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. and Arkansas State University are hosting a Coding Camp that 10 high school students are participating in.
From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, students will practice problem solving and algorithm development skills.
They get to learn and apply foundational programming concepts and understand the universal nature of computer science. They also get the opportunity to program and fly Tello EDU drones while learning programming skills in Python and Scratch.
Director of the Summer Camp Academy Dr. Beverly Gilbert said these camps can help to change a person’s life.
“The summer camp can open doors for students,” Gilbert said. “It can expose them to concepts not learned in the classroom and provide them with opportunities.”
Gilbert said the camps are also an excellent way to help students retain information.
“There is a loss of learning that occurs during the summer months,” Gilbert said. “We want to help them grow academically and socially. During these camps, they meet kids from other schools who are interested in the same things they are. It helps them to grow socially when they meet new people and make new friends.”
Gilbert said the camp is an opportunity for the company CUSI, as well, who are looking to hire people right here in Northeast Arkansas.
The Coding Camp is just one of many taking place throughout the summer. Other camps are:
There’s even a camp to improve struggling readers’ skills called Camp Connections that will be taking place next week. This camp is focused on children with dyslexia and struggling readers.
The Coding Academy camp for high school students is taking place this week.
An additional Coding Camp will also take place next week for students in fifth through eighth grades.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.