Two killed in crash on Highway 62 in Sharp County

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Boone County residents were killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62/412 in the Highland area, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Johnnie I. Carter and Linda Carter, both of Harrison, were going east on Highway 62/412 on a 2000 Honda motorcycle around 8:25 a.m. June 19 when the crash happened.
According to ASP, as a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck made its left turn, it struck the right side of the motorcycle that was in the inside eastbound lane going east on Highway 62/412.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
