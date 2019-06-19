Visitation, funeral service held for former state Senator Linda Collins

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Visitation for Linda Collins, who served as both a state Representative and state Senator in Little Rock, was held Friday in Pocahontas at Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, followed by her funeral service on Saturday.
Former state Senator Bryan King served with Collins and attended the visitation.
“We were able to serve with her and know her as a person, as a mother and as somebody that really cared about issues," King said. “She was courageous, she was undaunted. I mean a lot of the behind the scenes things in politics that was so bad, and quite frankly brutal, she would keep fighting.”
Collins’ funeral service was coordinated by Fears Family Funeral Home in Pocahontas - Read obituary »
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.