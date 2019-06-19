Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KAIT) - Jim Spinler donated his collection of pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald house in Rochester, Minnesota.
The large container and buckets on the back of his wagon contained more than four-million tabs.
Spinler says he first started collecting after his friend's son spent time at the house years ago.
Now 30-years later, he's glad his donation can give the charity a big boost.
The Ronald McDonald house collects tabs to trade in for cash at a recycling center.
Spinler says he plans to start over and continue to donate for as long as possible.
