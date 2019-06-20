Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber gets save in Carolina League All-Star Game

WILMINGTON, Del. (KAIT) - We’ve got another Red Wolves Road to the Show update. Tyler Zuber notched a save last night in the Carolina League All-Star Game. It didn’t come without some drama.
He struck out the first two batters in the 9th but gave up a two-run homer. It marked the first time all year that someone has gone yard on the Wilmington Blue Rocks closer. But Zuber bounced back with a another K, he struck out the side to get the save.
Tyler has a 1.23 ERA this season and I bet Northwest Arkansas calls up the Royals prospect pretty soon. Zuber was named the Wilmington Pitcher of the Month (May) by the Kansas City Royals organization. He had 5 saves and an ERA under 1 last month. The White Hall native was perfect over 11 and 2 thirds innings of work from April 26th to May 20th.
