Accident leaves one person dead and another critically injured

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) -A crash Thursday morning in Southeast Missouri killed one person and sent another person to a Memphis hospital, Kennett police said.
Kennett police officers responded to a vehicle accident on the south bypass in front of Barton’s Lumber Company June 20 around 8:30 a.m.
According to a news release from the Kennett Police Department, a vehicle appeared to be traveling west on the bypass when it left the roadway just past Anthony Street.
It overturned multiple times and stopped on the driver’s side.
Two people were extracted from the vehicle by Kennett firefighters.
72-year-old Richard Marotti from Dyersburg, Tenn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
71-year-old passenger Ramakant M. Mulay, who was also from Dyersburg, was critically injured and transported to the Elvis Presley Trauma Center by Survival Flight.
The accident is under investigation by the Kennett Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
