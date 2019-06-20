Arkansas F Daniel Gafford projected as 2nd round pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft

A whole lot of Hog fans have their eyes on Thursday’s NBA Draft. Daniel Gafford is projected to be picked in the 2nd round.
He’s spent a lot of time training in Miami along with participating in the NBA Draft Combine. He’s had several pre-draft workouts in the last month, including a session with my beloved Indiana Pacers.
Gafford had a chance to turn pro after his freshman season in Fayetteville, but he felt great about coming back to Arkansas for his sophomore campaign. Here’s what he said to Pacers reporter Wheat Hotchkiss.
“I feel like it benefited me a lot because I came back to school. Got another year under my belt got some more experience. Taking a step into a leadership role at Arkansas with a couple of other older guys. It gave me a great experience. I was sold. I was getting more familiar with the process or what not. Getting familiar with picking an agent and all that. So it basically helped me out on my thought process, my mindset be able to get ready for the process. So it was a big help for me. It help me become the person I was."
Daniel feels he can contribute in several areas on the next level.
"Running the floor, teams need big guys to run the floor. Thats the main thing, gotta come in a rebound. I see I can come in and grab a good number of rebounds. Give as much energy to the team as I possibly can. Just come in and be that guy that has high energy from beginning to the end.”
You can watch the NBA Draft Thursday at 6:30pm on ESPN.
