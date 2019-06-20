Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber promoted to AA Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf will have a chance to play pro baseball in the Natural State.
The Wilmington Blue Rocks announced Thursday that Tyler Zuber has been promoted to Northwest Arkansas. The Naturals are the AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
Tyler has a 1.23 ERA this season in 21 appearances. He was 2nd in the Carolina League with 11 saves (out of 13 opportunities). Zuber was named the Wilmington Pitcher of the Month (May) by the Kansas City Royals organization. He had 5 saves and an ERA under 1 last month.
The White Hall native was perfect over 11 and 2 thirds innings of work from April 26th to May 20th. He notched a save Tuesday night in the Carolina League All-Star Game.
