City accepting applications for advisory committee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Applications are being taken for an advisory committee to look at the renaming of Johnson Avenue to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, members postponed a resolution to rename the road.
Bill Campbell, director of communications for the city of Jonesboro, said Thursday in a news release that Mayor Harold Perrin is taking applications for a nine-person Unity Coalition Advisory Committee.
The city council voted to create the committee during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The committee will be charged with making a recommendation to present to the council on September 17 on renaming a road after King.
Mayor Perrin said he wanted the committee to be a diverse cross section of the community.
Applications are being accepted until July 1.
If you are interested in serving on the Unity Coalition Advisory Committee, you must be 18 or older.
You can apply be either emailing cglisson@jonesboro.org, clicking the link on the city’s website, or be submitting a letter to Unity Coalition Advisory Committee, PO Box 1845, Jonesboro, AR 72403.
The news release noted the application must include legal name, address, email address, phone number, and a resume listing experience or expertise that would benefit the committee.
