Family loses home in Father’s Day fire

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sherrods are described as a family who will give the shirts off of their backs.
But unfortunately, the family recently lost their home.
This Father’s Day, their family’s home went up in flames. They believe their Sunday meal caught on fire, taking the house with it.
Rachel and Marty Sherrod have lived in the home for over 20 years.
They have raised four children and still today, help raise their grandchildren and now, those memories are all that they have to hold onto.
“It’s kind of been a sanctuary for all of us. It’s healed a lot, it will heal again,” said Rachel Sherrod.
And that place of healing comes from understanding that this tragedy could have been worse.
They are thankful that they were not inside the house but the family lost everything from antiques to money.
Rachel even lost pictures and home movies of her late five-year-old, who was ran over and killed on Highway 18 nearly 20 years ago.
But, they are finding comfort in knowing that those things lost are just things and that they have lived to see another day.
If you would like to help this family in their time in need, you can donate to their Go Fund Me account.
