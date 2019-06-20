Groups seek funding for old power plant, festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group could be one step closer to renovating a historic power plant after Thursday's Advertising and Promotions Commission meeting in Paragould.
The meeting will look at how the city will distribute funds to several groups in need.
Groups like the Get Downtown Festival, Paragould Youth Baseball League, Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society, and the Power Plant Project have come up with proposals for the A&P commission's funding.
The Get Down Festival is usually in June, but this year they asked to move it to September.
They also requested $14,000 to fund talent and advertisement for the festival.
Another proposal seeks $80,000 for the next 10 years to revitalize the historic power plant.
We first told you about a group working to save the historic Paragould Power Plant building back in September.
A group plans to turn the facility into an event venue for weddings and parties.
It would also add a larger farmer's market and an outside amphitheater.
After each group finishes their proposals, the A&P commission will then vote on how to distribute the funds.
Thursday’s meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.