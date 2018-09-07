Heat and Humidity Building

The rain out there this morning should be it for the day as skies clear later this morning. The next big impact will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures today will be about average for June with highs in the upper 80s. Friday and Saturday will bring highs in the low to mid-90s and thanks to the rising humidity, feels like temperatures over 100 degrees. A few showers on Friday could keep some a little more comfortable but Saturday looks mostly dry. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks as this will be the hottest stretch of the year so far. Luckily, it’s just for two days as temperatures cool a bit next week. Rain chances will be the highest on Monday.