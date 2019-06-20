Ja Morant is Grizzlies PG of future as No. 2 pick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s official: Ja Morant is the newest member of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis selected the Murray State point guard with the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft in what’s been the worst kept secret of the last several weeks.
Morant took the college basketball world by storm as a sophomore with the Racers, averaging 24.5 points and 10 assists and leading his team to an Ohio Valley Conference championship and a first round win in the NCAA Tournament.
Morant made the lesser-known Racers a must-watch commodity. And in a typical year, he could have been the biggest star in the sport if not for number one pick Zion Williamson.
Morant brings scoring and ball handling to a Grizzlies backcourt that is now starved for it after Wednesday’s trade of Mike Conley.
With the point guard spot open, the 19-year-old Morant can easily slide into the starting lineup and form a promising young duo with last year’s first round pick Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis also owns pick No. 23 after the aforementioned Conley trade, snagging the pick from Utah along with Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and a future first rounder.
After a tumultuous few years, Memphis can now safely look toward the future with their young pillars and hopefully turn their untapped potential into a perennial playoff contender.
