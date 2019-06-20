June 20: Airplane-flipping storms roll through region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Thursday, June 20.
Making News
Strong storms Wednesday evening flipped a plane and knocked down power lines.
Counties across Region 8 are working together to battle gang-related crime and put a stop to it.
A new drug and alcohol treatment center started with humble beginnings and family efforts.
Two people died Wednesday morning in a crash on Highway 62/412 in Sharp County.
Weather Headlines
The rain this morning should be it for the day as skies clear later.
The next big impact will be the heat and humidity.
Temperatures today will be about average for June with highs in the upper 80s.
Friday and Saturday will bring highs in the low- to mid-90s and, thanks to the rising humidity, feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees.
