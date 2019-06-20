Matt Daniel Higher Hoops Camps underway at Arkansas State

“We are learning a lot and we are learning fast. We have implemented a lot of things, we are doing things a little bit unorthodox on our approach. We’re not doing a whole lot of individuals. A lot of things are concept and teaching right now. So we are whole team practicing and we will get into individual a little bit later when they come back for the fall. I’m excited about it, we’re long, we can be athletic and everything else is just an adjustment at this point. The way we play strength and conditioning is so important. So I’ve given more hours than basketball hours to the strength and conditioning staff to get us in shape. And it is one of the things I noticed when we came in, especially in the transition there was a little bit of a lag and we wanna remove that lag.”