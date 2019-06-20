Matt Daniel Higher Hoops Camps underway at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Camp season tipped off for Arkansas State basketball. The ladies have the HPESS first. There was plenty of noise Wednesday as the Matt Daniel Higher Hoops Camp tipped off.
Kids in grades kindergarten through 12th grade get to learn from the Arkansas State players and coaches until Friday. The Elite Camp is Saturday at First National Bank Arena for high school players and possible prospects.
“I mean if you look at the turnout we got of the first year of having this camp, its an unbelievable turnout. Especially on the short notice of the hire and all that kind of stuff. So I think that is exciting about the future. And the investment the community wants to have and Northeast Arkansas wants to have and I’m glad to be apart of it.”
The Red Wolves are also in the midst of summer workouts. I asked him about his early impressions of the scarlet and black.
“We are learning a lot and we are learning fast. We have implemented a lot of things, we are doing things a little bit unorthodox on our approach. We’re not doing a whole lot of individuals. A lot of things are concept and teaching right now. So we are whole team practicing and we will get into individual a little bit later when they come back for the fall. I’m excited about it, we’re long, we can be athletic and everything else is just an adjustment at this point. The way we play strength and conditioning is so important. So I’ve given more hours than basketball hours to the strength and conditioning staff to get us in shape. And it is one of the things I noticed when we came in, especially in the transition there was a little bit of a lag and we wanna remove that lag.”
You can see more info on the Matt Daniel Higher Hoops Camps here.
