Memphis Goodwill Industries ordered to pay $150K fine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Justice says Memphis Goodwill Industries, Inc. must pay the federal government a hefty, six-figure fine for violating federal law.
For filing false documentation about how many hours its disabled employees worked, Memphis Goodwill Industries will have to pay $150,000.
The fine is the result of the raid on Memphis Goodwill Industries by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2015.
Goodwill takes part in the federal AbilityOne program and must employ disabled individuals for 75 percent of its direct labor hours.
Findings show Goodwill’s disabled employees worked much less than that.
“We hope that this settlement amount will send a significant deterrent message to other dishonest contractors," said Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.
Memphis Goodwill officials say “MGII has been in compliance with all federal regulations since 2015 and is not the subject of any further investigation.”
Officials also say they agreed to pay the settlement, but did not admit to any liability.
