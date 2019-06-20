New group offers support to those impacted by Parkinson’s

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many of us know someone with or affected by Parkinson's and it can be hard for any family to deal with, but a Region 8 group is here to help.
Parkinson’s Partners will provide a space for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s to share their experience, strength and hope with one another.
The support group will meet on the last Monday of each month beginning Monday, June 24, from 1:30 pm until 3 p.m. at the Harlan Henry Senior Center.
Supporters say that the best thing about it, it’s free and there are no requirements.
“Even if you’ve never came to a class, taken any type of therapy but you have the disease, come. Let us form a family of partners in town,” Parkinson’s Partner Brenda Ward said.
This is an informal meeting and spouses, children, and caregivers are welcomed.
For additional information, email bookward947@yahoo.com.
