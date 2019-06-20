Northeast Arkansas students are assembling their future

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Nearly 15 junior high and high school students are building opportunities one experience at a time this week.
Arkansas State University-Newport hosted Tek Starz Manufacturing Camp Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20.
These young adults visited a number of different industries and businesses in and around Jackson County.
Communications Specialist Mallory Jordan said the purpose of the week was to show students what career opportunities are available to them.
“Northeast Arkansas supports a number of manufacturing businesses,” Jordan said. “It’s important we expose our future workforce and leaders to the industries that make our area thrive.”
The students participated in hands-on activities and tours at the locations.
They also learned how local chambers and economic development commissions support industry and the importance behind working together.
“We hope they take away a new sense of understanding of the manufacturing industry,” Jordan said. “And the ability to share what they’ve learned with their peers.”
It was the generosity of the industries and businesses that made the camp an informative and exciting event for students.
“Tek Starz was free for the students that participated,” Jordan said. “It would not be possible without the support and sponsorships from local industries.”
Industries that participated included Shearer’s, Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, Newport Economic Development Commission, ASU-Newport, Arkansas Steel Associates, Delta Trailers, Hytrol, A-State Tinker Studio and Arkansas Be Pro Be Proud.
