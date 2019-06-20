Paragould Fire Department receives grant money

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The State Fire Prevention Commission awarded over $3,000 in grant money to the Paragould Fire Department to help in fire prevention.
The money will be used to buy safety materials to give out to the community. Board member and Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills said the money is available, a department just has to apply.
“This is a way that they can provide fire prevention materials and or smoke alarms to their communities and it doesn’t cost the department anything to apply for that grant and to get awarded those grants,” said Wills.
Wills said the commission has one goal - to help the many departments around the state keep their citizens safe through fire prevention efforts.
State fire departments are the only ones who can apply for the grant and after applying the board will review the application.
For more information, you can visit the commission’s website.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.