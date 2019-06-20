Pastor arrested in Jonesboro rape case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a July 31 court date after police say he raped a woman earlier this month, according to Jonesboro police.
Anthony Lee Strickland of Jonesboro was arrested June 19 after an investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police got a call June 14 from a Memphis hospital that the victim had multiple facial fractures and that she had said she had been raped.
Police were not able to interview the victim until June 19 due to her being in the hospital. However, the victim said Strickland was intoxicated and that she had been hit at least two times in the face before the rape happened June 13, the affidavit noted.
Officers later got an arrest warrant for Strickland, who also faces a second-degree domestic battery charge in the case.
Strickland was taken into custody without incident and officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit also found three gun in the seat next to him when the arrest happened, police said.
During Strickland’s court hearing, Strickland admitted that he was the pastor of the Freedom Center.
According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, Strickland and his wife are listed as the officers for Freedom Center Ministries, Inc. It’s listed as a ‘for-profit organization’ originally filed in 2003. Online records list its current records as dissolved.
Region 8 News called multiple numbers listed online for the Freedom Center for a comment. Our calls have not yet been returned.
A $125,000 bond was set for Strickland Thursday during a probable cause hearing. A non-contact order was also issued in the case and Strickland must wear an ankle monitor if and when he posts bond in the case.
