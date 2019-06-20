Problems with cell service uncovers copper theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Customers complaining about their AT&T service not working uncovered a case of theft.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department got a call on Wednesday, June 19, from an AT&T employee who reported receiving multiple complaints of outages along County Roads 928 and 905.
When the worker went to check on the problem, he discovered about 50 feet of copper wire worth $200 had been cut and stolen.
This theft is under investigation.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department at 870-933-4551 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
