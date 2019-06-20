Red Wolves Raw: Meet the Arkansas State women’s basketball coaching staff

The Matt Daniel Higher Hoops Camps are underway at the HPESS. It’s a good opportunity to catch up with the new Arkansas State women’s basketball coach. It’s also a good opportunity to meet Daniel’s staff. All four assistant coaches have connections to the Natural State.

Hear from:

- Caronica Randle (Arkansas State associate head coach - Forrest City native)

- Aaron Holland (Arkansas State assistant coach - A-State alum, Jonesboro native)

- Destinee Rogers (Arkansas State assistant coach - UCA alum, former El Dorado head coach)

- Alexis Sharp (Arkansas State director of basketball operations - Nettleton & Ouachita Baptist alum, former OBU assistant)

