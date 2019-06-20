Red Wolves Raw: Meet the Arkansas State women’s basketball coaching staff

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
The Matt Daniel Higher Hoops Camps are underway at the HPESS. It’s a good opportunity to catch up with the new Arkansas State women’s basketball coach. It’s also a good opportunity to meet Daniel’s staff. All four assistant coaches have connections to the Natural State.
Hear from:
- Caronica Randle (Arkansas State associate head coach - Forrest City native)
- Aaron Holland (Arkansas State assistant coach - A-State alum, Jonesboro native)
- Destinee Rogers (Arkansas State assistant coach - UCA alum, former El Dorado head coach)
- Alexis Sharp (Arkansas State director of basketball operations - Nettleton & Ouachita Baptist alum, former OBU assistant)
