Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

IWATE PREFECTURE, JAPAN (KAIT/NBC News) -Things went ballistic, both literally and figuratively, in a shopping mall in Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan.
It was part of a competition where participants expressed not only their frustrations but also hopes and passions.
Objects on the table are not real.
How far contestants can send the plastic fish flying determines the winner.
This year's winner was 36-year-old Katsuo Abe.
His plastic fish flew to as far as 27 feet.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.