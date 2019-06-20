Trip to Jonesboro leads to burglary, aggravated assault arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man who visited an ex-girlfriend back in March is now facing several felonies in Craighead County.
Garrick D. Hudson of Blytheville was arrested June 19 in connection with a March 14 incident about a stolen vehicle in the 3300-block of Meador Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers spoke to the ex-girlfriend and a witness at the scene.
The ex-girlfriend told police that she saw Hudson waiting for her inside the house.
“She said she walked toward the living room/hallway area, when she saw Hudson standing there and he attacked her,” the affidavit noted. “Officers noticed a broken lamp in the hallway and the air conditioning vent knocked off the wall, along with scattered DVDs in the living room floor.”
The ex-girlfriend said Hudson then put his arm around her neck and starting choking her, to the point where she nearly lost consciousness, police said.
She was able to bite him. From there, he grabbed her car keys and left.
Police later found her vehicle near the Mall at Turtle Creek.
Hudson was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, aggravated assault on a family or household member and criminal mischief in the first degree.
A $75,000 bond was set for Hudson, who will be arraigned July 31 in circuit court.
