Two indictments announced in Branson duck boat crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KAIT/KY3) - A federal grand jury has indicted two employees of a Florida company that operated duck boat rides in Branson, Mo., as well as the captain of the duck boat that sank last summer, killing 17 people.
According to a report from Gray station KY3, Curtis P. Lanham of Gelena, Mo. and Charles V. Baltzell of Kirbyville face federal charges in the seven-count indictment from the Springfield grand jury June 13.
The indictment, unsealed in a media release from prosecutors Thursday, also included the original charges against Kenneth Scott McKee of Verona, Mo.
Federal prosecutors alleged McKee, who piloted the boat, “committed a number of acts of misconduct, negligence and inattention to his duties while piloting Stretch Duck 7 both before and during severe weather conditions.”
Baltzell directed and allowed McKee to operate the boat in violation of conditions and limitations set by the Coast Guard and “failed to adequately supervise the operation of the tour on July 19, 2018," KY3 reported.
Authorities also allege Lanham, as an executive officer of Ripley Entertainment, “knowingly and willfully caused and allowed McKee, Baltzell and others to engage in neglect, misconduct and violation of law.”
