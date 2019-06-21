Arkansas woman killed in White County crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police confirmed a 3-vehicle crash in White County left a woman dead.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Highway 36 near Pangburn.
The preliminary crash report states Trudy Noble, 56, of Hot Springs, was driving west when a GMC Sierra ahead of her veered into the opposite lane and sideswiped a Ford F-150.
The pickup truck over-corrected and crashed into her 2009 Toyota Corolla Toyota.
Noble died in the crash.
The report did not list any other injuries.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.