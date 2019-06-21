Arkansas woman killed in White County crash

Arkansas woman killed in White County crash
By Jorge Quiquivix | June 21, 2019 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated June 21 at 5:39 AM

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police confirmed a 3-vehicle crash in White County left a woman dead.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Highway 36 near Pangburn.

The preliminary crash report states Trudy Noble, 56, of Hot Springs, was driving west when a GMC Sierra ahead of her veered into the opposite lane and sideswiped a Ford F-150.

The pickup truck over-corrected and crashed into her 2009 Toyota Corolla Toyota.

Noble died in the crash.

The report did not list any other injuries.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.