Blues announce preseason schedule for 2019-20
(St. Louis Blues)
By Todd Richards | June 18, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 5:36 PM

St. Louis, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues have announced their preseason schedule for the upcoming season.

The Blues will play eight preseason games which will include five road games and three home games at Enterprise Center.

The 2019-20 regular-season schedule will be released in June.

2019 Preseason Schedule

Sept. 16-Blues at Stars

Sept. 18-Blues at Capitals

Sept. 20-Blues at Jets

Sept. 22-Blues vs. Blue Jackets-6 p.m.

Sept. 24-Blues vs. Stars-7 p.m.

Sept. 26-Blues at Red Wings (Kraft Hockeyville)

Sept. 27-Blues vs. Capitals-7 p.m.

Sept. 29- Blues at Blue Jackets

All games listed are Central Time.

