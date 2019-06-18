Blues announce preseason schedule for 2019-20

St. Louis, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues have announced their preseason schedule for the upcoming season.
The Blues will play eight preseason games which will include five road games and three home games at Enterprise Center.
The 2019-20 regular-season schedule will be released in June.
2019 Preseason Schedule
Sept. 16-Blues at Stars
Sept. 18-Blues at Capitals
Sept. 20-Blues at Jets
Sept. 22-Blues vs. Blue Jackets-6 p.m.
Sept. 24-Blues vs. Stars-7 p.m.
Sept. 26-Blues at Red Wings (Kraft Hockeyville)
Sept. 27-Blues vs. Capitals-7 p.m.
Sept. 29- Blues at Blue Jackets
All games listed are Central Time.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.