Cave City looks to upgrade park with grant funding from state

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cave City is hoping to make some improvements to their park, due to a grant from Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.
Mayor Jonas Anderson has several plans for the outdoor restoration grant, including adding a second fishing dock to the pond and making some ADA improvements to the play equipment.
The city will also be holding a meeting June 25 to get more public input.
“So far we’ve had a lot of input on social media about that kind of stuff. Improving the playground equipment making sure that kids even with disabilities and everyone has access to it,” said Anderson.
Another goal for the park is to put all the playground equipment inside the walking track.
Mayor Anderson said they hope to start the improvements sometime this year, as long as the funding is approved in time.
