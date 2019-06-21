Cave City offers new program for senior citizens

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cave City has recently started a new program for their senior citizens.
Thanks to some help from Ash Flat Senior Life Center, the city will be holding Senior Activity Day twice a month at almost no cost to the city.
Mayor Jonas Anderson said the program is a great way to not only visit with the seniors in the community, but to include them in what happens around town.
“We know they’re there, we see them, they’re an important part of the community to us and so it’s great when they’re here you know we can talk to them and kind of get their input on different things in the community and what they would like to see,” said Anderson.
The activity day offers a free lunch, bingo and board games, and even an exercise class.
The next Senior Activity Day is set for June 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cave City Community Center.
For more information, you can visit Cave City’s website here.
