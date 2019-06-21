Clinic coming to downtown Jonesboro property

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -After years of vacancy, the property at 1010 South Main will have a new occupant.
The Jonesboro Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Clinic broke ground on the property on Thursday.
The clinic currently operates out of St. Bernards Health and Wellness Center.
JOSM said they’re just happy to see this all become a reality.
“We’re extremely excited to be a new addition to downtown Jonesboro. We’ve been a part of downtown Jonesboro as a part of St. Bernards for a long time. This gives us the ability to be a new addition as a group individually,” JOSM Orthopaedic Surgeon, Jeremy Swymn said.
The clinic will be built on the former downtown location of Central Baptist Church.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.