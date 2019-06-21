County sees large number of accidents, as tourism season continues

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County has seen 15 car accidents in the last 10 days, three of those were fatal.
Sheriff Mark Counts said the area is seeing an increase in tourists for the summer season.
The increase in tourists means even more drivers on the roads, and just about every major town along Highway 63 in Sharp County has seen an accident.
However, the Highland area has seen two of the three fatal accidents.
Counts said having some increase in accidents is normal this time of year, but to have 15 accidents in 10 days is very unusual.
“We do see a lot of accidents during tourist season because we do have a lot of traffic here in Sharp County for people going to the rivers and lakes to spend their vacations, it’s still a big number,” said Counts.
Counts said the Sheriff’s Office will be increasing traffic patrols, starting this weekend.
Region 8 News also spoke with Highland Police Chief Shane Russell about the increase in accidents.
Both Counts and Chief Russell are asking people to slow down, and keep their eyes on the road.
