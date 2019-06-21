Crews battle fire after trencher cuts gas line

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas line fire Thursday has shut down Byers Street in Batesville.
According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, it will only affect the street between 24th and 25th streets.
The road closure will last until at least Monday.
Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the ground next to an excavator.
The department said the gas line was cut leading to the fire.
Firefighters waited for the fire to burn until the line was cut off.
They put out the fire and began cooling the trencher.
Gas utility employees arrived at the scene to seal off the damaged line and restore gas to customers.
The department said no city employees were hurt during the fire.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.