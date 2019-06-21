Crews battle fire after trencher cuts gas line

Crews battle fire after trencher cuts gas line
Video from the Batesville Fire Department shows a fire that began after a gas line was cut. (Source: Batesville Fire Department)
By Jorge Quiquivix | June 21, 2019 at 7:22 AM CDT - Updated June 21 at 7:22 AM

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas line fire Thursday has shut down Byers Street in Batesville.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, it will only affect the street between 24th and 25th streets.

The road closure will last until at least Monday.

Batesville Fire Department responded to a cut gas line with fire this morning. Captain Russell chose to let the fire burn until the gas supply was cut off then crews extinguished the remaining fire and attempted to cool the trencher so the gas utility employees could seal off the damaged line and restore gas to local customers. Thank the good lord No City Employees were injured Byers street between 24th and 25th will be closed at least till Monday.

Posted by Batesville Fire Department on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the ground next to an excavator.

The department said the gas line was cut leading to the fire.

Firefighters waited for the fire to burn until the line was cut off.

They put out the fire and began cooling the trencher.

Gas utility employees arrived at the scene to seal off the damaged line and restore gas to customers.

The department said no city employees were hurt during the fire.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.