First all-metal airliner for passengers flying in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There were no baggage claims or security checkpoints and the plane landed in the exact same spot it started on Thursday, in a unique flying experience for people in Blytheville.
The Ford Tri-Motor Tour is at the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport this weekend.
“We go all over the country,” Pilot Taylor Oliver said. “Every weekend, we’re some place different.”
The tour offers rides in a special type of plane.
"It's the first all-metal airliner designed for passenger transport use here in the U.S.," Oliver said.
The Ford Tri-Motor plane is straight out of the 1920's, and there were only 199 planes like it built.
They led to the construction of the first airline terminal for passengers and the creation of the first paved runway.
This tour is the Experimental Aircraft Association's way of bringing that history to the masses.
"Just to allow people to have access to general aviation in a way that they've never been able to have before," Oliver said.
The whole family is invited out to "Fly on the Ford."
"Get up close and personal with the airplane," Oliver said. "And see your community from the air."
It costs $77 for adults and $52 for kids, whether you're an airplane fanatic or a first-time flier.
"We're just trying to make this accessible to everybody," Oliver said. "That's my favorite time is to take people up and show them what it's like for the very first time."
Rides are first come, first serve, and all you have to do to fly is sign up at the control tower at the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport.
The group will offer rides through Sunday, June 23.
