Friday's GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 21, 2019 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated June 21 at 7:58 AM

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (KAIT/NBC News) - A Texas longhorn in Alabama broke the world record for the longest horn span at almost eleven feet long!

Poncho Via's horn span from tip to tip is just over 10-feet and 7-inches.

That's wider than the Statue of Liberty's face and double the size of a concert grand piano!

This Texas longhorn has now broken the Guinness world record for the longest horns.

Poncho Via is 7-years-old and lives in Goodwater, Alabama.

And as long as he's alive, his horns will continue to grow.

His family says Poncho is a gentle giant and loves to eat carrots, apples, and even marshmallows!

