Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (KAIT/NBC News) - A Texas longhorn in Alabama broke the world record for the longest horn span at almost eleven feet long!
Poncho Via's horn span from tip to tip is just over 10-feet and 7-inches.
That's wider than the Statue of Liberty's face and double the size of a concert grand piano!
This Texas longhorn has now broken the Guinness world record for the longest horns.
Poncho Via is 7-years-old and lives in Goodwater, Alabama.
And as long as he's alive, his horns will continue to grow.
His family says Poncho is a gentle giant and loves to eat carrots, apples, and even marshmallows!
