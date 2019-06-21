GR8 Job: Jonesboro students provide Make A Wish for recent graduate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent Jonesboro High School graduate battling a critical illness had only one wish - a hot tub for his back yard.
With the help of several Jonesboro High School students, that wish became a reality.
Noah Reeves received the hot tub during a beach-themed party June 20 in Jonesboro.
The students raised $6,431.52 during several fundraisers including a “Make A Wish Night” at the JHS/Greene County Tech basketball game, a T-shirt sale and several musical fundraisers from the band TRIPPP.
In addition to the hot tub, Reeves received several small gifts to go with the hot tub, officials said.
Officials noted that Jonesboro Public School students have raised more than $230,000 for Make A Wish Mid-South and have sponsored at least a dozen wishes for children with critical illnesses.
