Jonesboro closer Jacob Weatherley commits to Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lets catch up on some more recent commitments. A Jonesboro High pitcher is thinking Sun Belt.
Jacob Weatherley verballed with Little Rock in late April as a pitcher and a outfielder.
He had a stellar junior season with the Hurricane, racking up All-State and All-Arkansas Prep honors. Weatherley hit .386 at the plate with 2 home runs and 29 RBI. As the JHS closer, Jacob had a microscopic 0.74 ERA, recorded 21 saves, struck out 58, and allowed just 4 earned runs. Weatherley also stole 21 bases.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.