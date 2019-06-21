June 21: Hot and humid weekend ahead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Friday, June 21.
Weather Headlines
A few storms are possible early this morning, though there's a chance we don't see much as the atmosphere is very conditional on storms popping up.
If they do develop, expect some to see heavy rain and lightning between sunrise and lunch.
A few strong wind gusts can't be ruled out.
The storms and clouds won't save us from the heat and humidity though.
Temperatures are still expected to rise to the low 90s with feels like temperatures above 100 degrees.
More heat and humidity comes for the weekend along with a few pop-up showers or storms.
Making News
The Paragould Advertising and Promotion Commission has some electrifying plans for the city’s old power plant.
A Craighead County man faces a July 31 court date after police say he raped a woman.
After years of vacancy, the property at 1010 South Main will have a new occupant.
