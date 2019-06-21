Man arrested in aggravated assault case after disturbance in parking lot

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It wasn’t hashbrowns or waffles that brought one man to a Waffle House parking lot, according to Jonesboro police.
A Craighead County man reportedly told someone sitting in a car that if he did not roll down his window, he would shoot through it, police said.
28-year-old William Sheperd of Jonesboro was arrested June 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a family or household member after the disturbance in the Waffle House parking lot on East Parker Road on June 16.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police he and a woman, in the vehicle with him, pulled into the parking lot.
“After they parked and before they could get out of the vehicle, William Sheperd jumped out of his vehicle, came to the passenger side window and started tapping on the window with a pistol,” police said in the affidavit.
The victim said Sheperd then told him he would shoot through the window if he did not roll it down.
The man then rolled down the window, Sheperd yelled obscenities at him and stuck the pistol to both the man and woman’s face, police said.
The man also said that the woman got out of the vehicle and started to fight with Sheperd before Sheperd started walking away from the Waffle House.
A $2,500 bond was set for Sheperd, who will be arraigned July 31 in circuit court.
