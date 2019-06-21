Power outage reported in Lawrence County

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 650 Craighead Electric customers in the Hoxie, Portia and Walnut Ridge areas were without power Thursday evening, according to a post on the utility’s website.
The post noted that the outage happened around 7:45 p.m. June 20 and impacted a large area including Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge to South Free Street in Hoxie to Lawrence 504 in Portia.
The posting did not note when power would be restored nor the cause of the outage.
