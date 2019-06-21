Probationer arrested on 23 weapons charges

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony probationer, who has been arrested 26 times in the last 20 years, found himself back behind bars after deputies say they found nearly two dozen guns in his home.
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies reported finding the weapons cache during a search earlier this month of 54-year-old James Floyd Loosey’s home on Wild Fern Lane.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, the search turned up 23 firearms, including two that had their serial numbers defaced or removed, and another reported stolen.
Deputies also reported finding drugs and other contraband.
Based on the findings, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Loosey on June 12.
Thursday night the sheriff’s office learned that Loosey was shooting a firearm at the home and arrested him.
They took him to the detention center where he was booked on suspicion of 23 counts of possession of firearms by certain persons, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving, and defacing a firearm.
Loosey was released from custody after posting a $20,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in circuit court on July 11.
Sheriff Montgomery noted that Loosey had been booked into the Baxter County Jail 26 times since 1999.
